APS Commission sets up independent review in response to robodebt

Miriam Webber
Karen Barlow
Adrian Rollins
By Miriam Webber, Karen Barlow, and Adrian Rollins
· Updated July 7 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 3:40pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses the media after receiving the report. Picture by Gary Ramage
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses the media after receiving the report. Picture by Gary Ramage

A cloud is hanging over key politicians and senior public servants involved in the unlawful robodebt scheme, as the Albanese government considers its response to the 57 recommendations made in the royal commission's report.

