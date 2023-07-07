The royal commission report has lashed senior public servants involved in the robodebt scheme for lacking independence and undermining the bureaucracy's impartiality.
In her 990-page report, published on Friday morning, Commissioner Catherine Holmes found many of the public administration failures behind robodebt were structural.
Among 57 recommendations made across the three-volume report, several focused on systematic changes to a bureaucracy which Government Services Minister Bill Shorten on Friday said had "gaslighted" the public between 2015 and 2019.
"This is a report which shows how the previous government and senior public servants, hurt not helped citizens," Mr Shorten said of the scheme.
He also thanked public servants who tried to sound the alarm about issues in the scheme, such as former Centrelink worker Colleen Taylor, who he said was deserving of a Public Service Medal.
The report also included recommendations for referrals of individuals for civil and criminal prosecution, which were not published, nor were they shown to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Mr Albanese revealed on Friday that agency heads had been provided the sealed section of the report.
"The head of my department has the sealed section, I do not.
"And they are empowered of course to take action including the potential suspension as an act to ensure ... proper processes."
The sealing of those referrals means individual public servants considered responsible for the scheme are not named in the report.
But the report does advise the Australian Public Service Commissioner should be given greater powers to inquire into the conduct of former agency heads, and that a disciplinary declaration should be allowed against former employees and agency bosses.
But the behaviour of individuals was only part of the story, the commission reported, outlining a lack of independence on the part of secretaries, "woefully inadequate" recordkeeping, the absence of APS values and principles, and confusion between agencies over their responsibilities.
It found a "chasm" had opened between the Department of Social Services, the policy arm of robodebt, and the Department of Human Services (now Services Australia), which delivered the scheme.
Confusion over which government agency was responsible for the scheme was part of the reason it was established and continued, with the report calling for an immediate and full review of the social services portfolio as a result.
The commissioner also urged the government to put the focus back on customers when developing social services policies, encouraging senior executive staff at Services Australia to spend time in service delivery roles and urging more training for staff at the agency.
Standards must also be developed for recordkeeping and training rolled out to implement them, after the commission was faced with a lack of records.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
