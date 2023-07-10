Sue urges the Echidna to keep the flag flying and says: "I don't think it is the government's responsibility to legislate against fake news. Education is a much better option but it is a long-term one. It won't be completely effective and will need to be comprehensive, being undertaken in schools and in society generally, particularly through social media. I like the fact-checking idea, and I think that government could take a positive role in this, particularly in the areas where they want to legislate. This would be much more effective, particularly if they were able to call out the naysayers so that people or organisations knocking Australia and Australians were clearly identified. It might be helpful if other organisations took on this fact-checking role in their areas of expertise as well, and if there were a couple of public sites where individuals who have done the research can report their own fact-checking. After all, we ordinary everyday people can't be experts at everything but we can probably contribute some useful information."

