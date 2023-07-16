The Albanese government's in-house consulting model will begin delivering services later this year, after a tranche of job advertisements were posted online last week.
Australian Government Consulting will sit within the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet, and employ 38 people once fully staffed.
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher announced the in-house mechanism last October, as part of the Albanese government's promise to cut down on the ballooning contractor bill.
"Let's not give away some of our most interesting work on evaluation, project management and strategy to the private sector," Senator Gallagher said at the time.
Analysis by The Canberra Times revealed the federal government spent $813.2 million alone on contracts with the big four consulting firms in 2022-23. It was part of a $49.4 billion spend contractors, consultants and labour hire last financial year.
Seven job advertisements posted to the federal government's recruitment website last Wednesday called for applications for APS6, EL1 and EL2, and SES roles.
The posts detail that Australian Government Consulting will be a "a high-quality alternative to external consultants for APS clients across all agencies", with scope to develop more services and reach more clients over time.
The in-house consultancy will deliver projects "using a robust, distinctive consulting methodology that combines the best of private sector approaches and public sector insights," the government claims.
It will also bolster capability by building consulting skillsets within the APS, and support government agencies to achieve better value when engaging external consultants.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
