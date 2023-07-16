The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Federal government recruiting for in-house consulting model

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
July 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher announced the in-house consulting model last year. Picture by Gary Ramage
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher announced the in-house consulting model last year. Picture by Gary Ramage

The Albanese government's in-house consulting model will begin delivering services later this year, after a tranche of job advertisements were posted online last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.