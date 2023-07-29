The Canberra Times
Ask Fuzzy: Who invented rivets?

By Rod Taylor
July 30 2023 - 5:00am
Sydney Harbour Bridge has 6 million rivets, give or take. Picture Shutterstock
The short answer is we don't know who invented rivets because they first appeared in Ancient Egypt over 5000 years ago, where they fixed handles to clay jars. That suggests a second reason - there isn't a single type of rivet.

