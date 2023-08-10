Royal Australian Mint wins two international Coin of the Year awards

The Royal Australian Mint has won two prizes at the international Coin of the Year awards in Pittsburgh.
Selected from a field of more than 500 coins, the Mint received awards for Best Circulating Coin for the 2022 $2 Honey Bee and the Most Artistic Coin for the 2022 Beauty Rich and Rare - Great Barrier Reef.
The Coin of the Year program is an internationally conducted competition presented by World Coin News to recognise and encourage outstanding coin design and innovation in coin production worldwide.
In its 40th year, the program honoured 2022 dated coins across 10 categories, with one overall winner as decided by an international panel of judges.
The Honey Be, produced in 2022 to mark the bicentenary of Australia's honey bee industry, was designed by Aleksandra Stokic.
The Beauty Rich and Rare - Great Barrier Reef dome-shaped coins, featuring coral and other marine life, was designed by Bronwyn Scott.
Assistant Minister for Employment, Charities, Competition and Treasury Andrew Leigh said the Mint was known for producing high quality, stunning coins with interesting themes and intricate designs.
"The Royal Australian Mint's designers, technicians and artisans work hard to translate our stories into artwork that can be enjoyed by future generations," Mr Leigh said.
"It's great to see the Mint's fantastic work getting the international recognition it deserves. These winning coins definitely exemplify the term 'mint condition'."
Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said the award was recognition of the exceptional work by the Mint's highly skilled staff.
"For every beautiful coin the Mint produces, there's an entire team of dedicated people who put their dedication, craftsmanship and expertise into every aspect of that coin's manufacture - starting with product development about two years before it is released, right through to polishing and packing and every stage in between," he said.
