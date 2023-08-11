The Canberra Times
Walter Sofronoff inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann case missed real opportunities for ACT reform

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:40pm
Clockwise from top left: Brittany Higgins, Walter Sofronoff, Shane Drumgold and Bruce Lehrmann. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Gary Ramage, AAP
Former Queensland judge Walter Sofronoff has copped a terrible verbal pasting from the ACT Chief Minister and written character references from journalists and commentators, especially those concerned with the efficacy of sexual offence laws. Thank heavens he has Janet Albrechtsen, columnist for The Australian, standing up for the rule of law and celebrating his selection of her as one of the nation's few responsible and reliable journalists, worthy of getting the mail at first hand.

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

