The right to a fair trial embraces the right to have a fair-minded prosecutor putting all the relevant facts before the court, including facts that do not support an assertion of guilt. It also embraces making all relevant factual evidence available to the defence. I am not in the least sure that the duty is, at law, as straightforward or absolute as Sofronoff suggests. I have seen many cases in different jurisdictions where judges have refused to require prosecutors and police to hand over non-scientific opinion material, decision-making material, early notes made by investigators, or records of tactical discussions. In a similarly constituted ACT board of inquiry into the murder conviction of David Eastman, a former chief justice was deeply unwilling to criticise the leader of, or any members of the prosecution team for failure to hand over material that everyone now agreed should have been given to the defence but had not been. The result was a deeply unfair trial, the verdict of which had to be quashed. The law had not changed but no one was criticised, let alone struck off without due process by the local bar association. Some of the undisclosed material, incidentally, had been claimed to be covered by legal professional privilege, claims the prosecution said afterwards it would have waived had the defence pressed requests for access.