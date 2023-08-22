The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese expected to announce October 14 as Voice to Parliament referendum date

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 23 2023 - 10:38am, first published 9:00am
Australians are just days away from finding out the Voice to Parliament referendum date with the Prime Minister expected to announce the long-awaited date as October 14, next Wednesday in Adelaide.

