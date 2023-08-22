Australians are just days away from finding out the Voice to Parliament referendum date with the Prime Minister expected to announce the long-awaited date as October 14, next Wednesday in Adelaide.
After months of speculation, Anthony Albanese will kick off an expected six-week campaign in the must-win state of South Australia.
"Very soon, our nation will have a once in a generation chance to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution - and make a positive difference to their lives with a Voice," the Prime Minister said in a statement.
"Every Australian will get a say in this. Every Australian will have the opportunity to vote "yes" for a practical, positive difference in people's lives."
The October date for Australians to vote on the proposition to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution would place it less than two months away, after the major AFL (September 30) and NRL grand finals (October 1).
Parliament will also sit after the expected date and has a three-week break in the run up it, taking the theatre of Parliament out of the last days of the Voice campaign and allowing politicians and staff to campaign in their electorates.
Polling on voter intentions for the Voice has been trending down over the past year, with the proposition appearing to be in trouble in states including Queensland. However, the official "yes" campaign body Yes23 said it has polling that about 40 per cent of the population is still undecided.
The Prime Minister has repeatedly stated his confidence in a successful referendum is based on voters focusing on the once-in-a-lifetime proposition closer to the date.
Anthony Albanese said Australians had nothing to lose and everything to gain from the referendum, and that the Voice to Parliament would allow Australians to "celebrate our shared history and build a better shared future".
"I will be campaigning for constitutional recognition. Because if not now, when?"
The Voice vote date had to be this year after the constitutional alteration bill to trigger the referendum passed Parliament in June.
The bill states the referendum be held no later than six months and no earlier than two months from that date.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
