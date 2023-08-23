The Matildas have changed the nation, now let's change for them

We should call on our politicians, business community and TV networks to partner in a $1 billion public-private fund designed to support select women's sporting leagues in Australia. The aim of this fund would be to help build globally competitive leagues, thereby investing in one of the key gaps for female athletes - a career pathway. A portion of this fund should be directed to inclusive grassroots sports development for young girls. For companies that still aren't ready to participate in the fund this year, let's give them a little more time to see the light by building in options to join the fund after it's created. We, the audience, are ready.