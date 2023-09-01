So, I don't think that there will be any choice for me but to impose a new payroll tax levy on the patients in my practice. The only question is exactly how large a levy we impose and when we put it in place. The margins in my practice are too small for me to just absorb the tax. And having closed one practice earlier this year, I don't want to have to close another one. Of course, that will have an effect on some patients. And knowing the doctors at my practice, we will make our little concessions for the patients we know.