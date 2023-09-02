See Canberra - Spring 2023

Welcome to the spring 2023 edition of See Canberra.
Spring has finally sprung and that makes it the ideal time of year to get out and explore all the sights, attractions, eateries and events that our nation's capital has to offer.
There's no better way to celebrate the season than seeing the charm of over one million blooms at the annual Floriade festival. The 2023 theme is Floral Wonderland and the diverse program includes entertainment, cultural celebrations, food and wine, artistic displays and horticultural workshops.
Bring your pooches along for the Dog's Day Out on October 15 and see Commonwealth Park illuminated with colour during NightFest from September 28 to October 1.
With the warmer weather upon us it is a great time to wander some of the region's local markets for fresh produce, hand-crafted goods or vintage treasures. Not sure where to go? See our suggestions on pages 16 and 17.
There's something for everyone in Canberra during spring including the Nara Candle Festival on November 4, The Spilt Milk music festival on November 25 and a range of unmissable exhibitions and displays at the museums and galleries.
Get out and about and have fun.
From the team at See Canberra.
