The Treasurer has announced a new chair of the Productivity Commission, just months after Chris Barrett was tapped for the top job.
Jim Chalmers on Wednesday revealed the government would recommend Grattan Institute chief executive officer Danielle Wood be appointed as commission chair for a term of five years.
Ms Wood would be the first ever female chair of the Productivity Commission.
It comes after the Treasurer in July announced Mr Barrett, a former Wayne Swan chief of staff, would step into the role.
"The previously announced candidate for the position, Chris Barrett, has informed the Government he is not proceeding with the appointment and has decided not to take up the role," Mr Chalmers said in a statement.
"I thank Mr Barrett and wish him well with future endeavours.
"He is a talented and experienced public policy professional who will continue to make a meaningful contribution."
Ms Wood will commence the role as soon as the Governor-General approves her appointment.
She has previously worked in the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission as a principal economist and director of merger investigations, a senior economist at NERA Economic Consulting, and a senior research economist at the Productivity Commission.
She holds an honours degree in economics from Adelaide University and Masters degrees in both economics and competition law from Melbourne University.
"Ms Wood is an outstanding economist who will bring exceptional public policy expertise to the Productivity Commission," Mr Chalmers said.
"Her track record of leadership and innovative research at the Grattan Institute will greatly contribute to the PC's mission."
