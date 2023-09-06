The Canberra Times
Treasurer Jim Chalmers announces new Productivity Commission chair Danielle Wood, as Chris Barrett pulls out of role

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated September 6 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:13pm
Grattan Institute chief executive officer Danielle Wood recommended as next Productivity Commission chair. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Treasurer has announced a new chair of the Productivity Commission, just months after Chris Barrett was tapped for the top job.

