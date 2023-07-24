The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jim Chalmers announces Chris Barrett as the new Chair of the Productivity Commission

Karen Barlow
Adrian Rollins
By Karen Barlow, and Adrian Rollins
Updated July 24 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Former senior public servants, economists and business and employer groups have welcomed the appointment of a former Wayne Swan chief of staff to lead a "renewal" of the Productivity Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.