The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

More going on 'must haves', less on wants

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
September 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Surging fuel, education and insurance costs are eating into family budgets but stressed consumers are finding enough to pay for one-off major events like the FIFA Women's World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.