The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Catharine Lumby's biography of Frank Moorhouse

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
September 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not unusual, growing up, wanting to be a writer. It is unusual pulling it off. Frank Moorhouse did, turning living into a high-wire act. He owned neither a house nor a car after his mid-20s. But every day, he went to work: sitting down, sleeves rolled up, ready to write.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.