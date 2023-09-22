There were rules by which one made martinis (Lumby says Moorhouse, a keen bushwalker, liked to say if you were ever lost in a forest, start marking a martini and someone would appear in a few minutes to say you were doing it wrong). And there were rules to govern the organisation of nations. Back to the martini for a moment, the drink which gave Moorhouse the title for a memoir: the drink is caught, Lumby says Moorhouse would say, somewhere between the poetic and the pedantic. I suggest to Lumby that Canberra is much like that, the city Moorhouse wrote about in the last of his big trilogy, Cold Light (2011). Lumby doesn't sound convinced but I'm thinking of the poetry of the Griffin plan coupled with the pedantry of an ordinance banning front fences.