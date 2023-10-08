The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Romilly Madew, Damian Ogden | More engineering students needed to hit net zero targets

By Romilly Madew, Damian Ogden
October 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last week's report by Jobs and Skills Australia, The Clean Energy Generation: Workforce needs for a net zero economy; is a call to action for Australian industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.