We all remember what we were doing when we hear certain songs. They can evoke many different emotions experienced in good times and the bad.
In series 2 of ABC TV's number one arts/cultural program for 2022, Take 5 with Zan Rowe, we get to share the top five musical highlights in the lives of six well known Australians.
The season kicked off this week with music industry legend Noel Gallagher, lead vocalist of legendary British rock band Oasis from 1991 to 2009.
This Tuesday we will discover some of singer and actress Natalie Imbruglia's vulnerabilities through her choices - The Carpenters - Close to You; INXS - I Need You Tonight; Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody; Joni Mitchell - Help Me; Rickie Lee Jones - Rainbow Sleeves.
In the coming weeks, rock icon Jimmy Barnes; sensational actor Mark Coles Smith; Australian singer, songwriter, producer, drummer, and musician G Flip; and American composer, lyricist, playwright, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, best known for creating and starring in the Broadway musicals Hamilton and In the Heights, pour their hearts out to expert music host Zan Rowe.
The busy host is ABC's national music correspondent at events from New York, to Texas, Oslo, Hamburg and across Australia. She is part of the network's news breakfast team and co-host of the weekly pop culture podcast Bang On, and host of ABC's New Year's Eve broadcast with Charlie Pickering.
For more than 20 years, Rowe has shared her love of music with the nation via radio triple j and double j during which time she developed the concept for her award-winning podcast Take 5.
The television series was a natural extension, with audiences getting a real insight into what songs have shaped the lives of the celebrities.
