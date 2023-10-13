Dangers: 2. Mr Brightside is obviously the horse to beat. Not convinced he is entitled to be an even money favourite though. There's depth to this field. That said, Mr Brightside has won five straight now, laying claim to the best miler in the country. This race has been a target all spring too. 14. Fangirl was due a soft gate. She'll need luck angling into the clear at the right time but at least she won't have to circle the field as she has been forced to do most recently.