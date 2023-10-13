The Canberra Times
Randwick Everest Day analysis, tips: Opal Ridge the favourite for Kosciuszko

By Brad Gray
October 13 2023 - 11:00am
Luke Pepper's Opal Ridge is the favourite in the Kosciuszko. Picture by Bradley Photos
Race 1 - 12.30PM MOËT & CHANDON ST LEGER STAKES (2600 METRES)

Better the devil you don't know in the case of the stayers engaged here? Willing to take the gamble on international runner 10. Land Legend. The son of Galileo, trained by James Ferguson, has only had eight career starts but he has had a taste of black type racing at his past two.

