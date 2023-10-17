The Canberra Times
Opinion

Crispin Hull | Australia's virtues exposed as self-delusional claptrap

By Crispin Hull
October 17 2023 - 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese should have seen the referendum would be doomed without opposition support. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Anthony Albanese should have seen the referendum would be doomed without opposition support. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The German jurist Friedrich Carl von Savigny (1779-1861) introduced the concept of "volksgeist" into legal and political thinking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.