The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Crispin Hull | Peter Dutton's petty win on the Voice to Parliament will have a major fallout

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
October 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On June 7, 2022, shortly after the election, I wrote in this space that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ran a big risk if he went to the referendum too early because, since the 90 per cent pro-Indigenous vote in 1967, too many underlying myths had built up, namely that, since Mabo, Sorry, and massive government spending, Indigenous people had become privileged with special treatment, and did not deserve any more special treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.