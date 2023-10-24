Electrical Trades Union members will march outside the ACT Assembly on Wednesday following failed negotiations with Evoenergy.
Workers have rejected a pay offer by the ACT's energy company this week.
They will be joined by members of Professionals Australia and the CFMMEU to march on the offices of Evoenergy CEO John Knox and the ACT Legislative Assembly on Wednesday morning, the ETU said.
"Despite the worst cost of living crisis in recent memory, the company's pay offer fails to keep pace with the cost of living and was rejected for a second time by workers this week," the union said in a statement.
"Two weeks ago, the company which is half owned by the ACT Government, revealed it paid an annual profit to its shareholders of $313 million."
ETU NSW/ACT secretary Allen Hicks compared EvoEnergy to wealthy miser Ebenezer Scrooge.
"These hard working men and women aren't asking for a lot, just a pay deal that stops them going backwards. The company is raking in the profits but with Christmas around the corner it wants to play scrooge," he said.
"We are not going away. We will get noisier and more disruptive until this company stops being so tightfisted and makes a decent offer."
EvoEnergy said negotiations to replace its enterprise agreement were ongoing and it was disappointed unions continued to pursue protected industrial action.
"Our goal is to reach an agreement which recognises the hard work of our employees while balancing customers' expectations around energy costs," a statement from the company said.
"As always, safety of our workers and customers is our number one focus and we thank our customers for their patience during this time."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.