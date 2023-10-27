A house in Narrawallee, on the NSW South Coast, has sold for $12 million, more than tripling the previous suburb record.
Sitting on 1549 square metres of prime beachfront land, 12-14 Victor Avenue, Narrawallee includes six bedrooms, each with their own en suite and bath.
The buyers, from country NSW, will use the property as a holiday home.
It is one of only two houses on the street with direct access to Narrawallee Beach, located north of popular holiday spot Mollymook.
The sale set a house price record for Narrawallee, smashing the previous record of $3.8 million.
It also surpassed any other residential sale in neighbouring Mollymook, where the record house price is $10 million.
LJ Hooker Ulladulla's Lisa Cox listed the home for sale in May, alongside Michael Coombs of Atlas, an agency based out of Sydney's lower north shore.
Overseas buyers and expats were among the interested parties during the sale campaign, Ms Cox said.
The home's location, views and large land holding, which combines two blocks, were among its biggest selling features.
"It had a full renovation and just a magnificent pool area," she said.
The property last changed hands for $2.5 million in 2010, when it was an ageing brick home, CoreLogic records show.
Over the past decade, the sellers had completely renovated the property, adding ducted heating and cooling, underfloor heating and french doors between the rooms.
On entry, a staircase leads to the first floor, which includes a large kitchen and butler's pantry, casual and formal living spaces, two bedrooms and en suites, as well as a guest powder room.
The remaining four bedrooms and en suites are located downstairs, alongside a laundry and casual living space that leads out to the pool and entertaining deck.
The median house price in Narrawallee was $1,015,263 in October, CoreLogic records show.
