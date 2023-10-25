Developer Doma has submitted the estate development plan for its Brickworks project, outlining the plans for 380 homes at the Yarralumla site.
While the developer moves ahead with the long-awaited project, work has stalled at its Campbell residential development with buyers forced to pay more for their off-the-plan homes.
The ACT government selected Doma in 2017 to develop the 16-hectare Brickworks site and eventually signed the deal in 2019.
From 1913 to 1976, the area was the home of Canberra Brickworks, which produced the bricks for the construction of some of the ACT's most significant public buildings.
The estate development plan, submitted to the ACT planning authority, outlines plans for 40 single-dwelling blocks and eight multi-unit residential blocks.
The developer has also proposed one central commercial block, that will have heritage-protected buildings repurposed for public use, and five open space, community-titled blocks.
In total, 380 homes have been proposed for the development including houses, townhouses, terrace homes and apartments.
The estate development plans also sets out the plans for roads, footpaths, removal of trees, landscaping and earthworks.
Doma has proposed a commercial and retail space within the repurposed heritage buildings.
The plans include offices, wellness facilities including a gym, day spa and skin clinic, and "extensive" food and beverage venues within the old brick kilns.
These will include a bakery, wine bar, cafes and restaurants.
Doma senior development manager Alex Moulis said the public areas would include the "imaginative reuse" of the iconic red Canberra bricks once produced there.
"We have some great ideas that will allow us to preserve historic aspects of the site and open them up to the public for the first time in a very long time," he said.
Green spaces were also a priority.
Doma has proposed to create two "massive" public parks, the Quarry Parkland and the Remnants children's playground.
Plans show there would be a tennis court, pickleball court, pool, table tennis area and orchard accessible only to residents.
The developer is aiming to achieve a five-star green community rating under the Green Building Council of Australia guidelines.
Mr Moulis said the group expected construction to begin in mid-2024.
The first series of development applications for the individual residential and commercial blocks would be submitted imminently, the developer said.
The first stage of the Brickworks will include a 300-car public parking area to support the future commercial and retail spaces.
Among the first homes to be built will be 22 three-bedroom townhouses, each with private garages for up to four cars.
In stage two, Doma will develop 138 apartments ranging in size up to four-bedroom types and 20 terrace homes.
Public representations can be made on the estate development plan until November 17.
