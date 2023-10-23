The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra house with eight bedrooms at 1 Wollemi Place, Banks passed in at auction

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:53pm, first published October 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An eight-bedroom home in Banks is still on the market after it failed to sell in Canberra's weekend auctions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.