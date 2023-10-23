An eight-bedroom home in Banks is still on the market after it failed to sell in Canberra's weekend auctions.
The unique blue home at 1 Wollemi Place, Banks went to auction on Saturday but didn't meet its reserve price. Three bidders registered for the auction, including one interstate buyer.
After the property was passed in, there was about an hour of negotiations between the top bidder and the seller, agent Peter Baum of Francis Properties Canberra said.
"Both parties were keen to come together for a sale but the gap was just too far apart," he said.
Negotiations were continuing, but Mr Baum expected other interested parties to come forward.
The property is now listed with a price guide of $1.7 million-plus.
The builder's own home can be split into two separate dwellings, ideal for multi-generational families or a buyer looking to generate income from a rental property.
On the ground floor are five bedrooms, large living and dining spaces, a kitchen, laundry, two bathrooms and a powder room.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms, one bathroom, a powder room, a kitchen and laundry.
It offers views across the Murrumbidgee River Corridor to the Brindabella mountain range.
The house was built in 2004 as a "forever home" by the owner-builder, who has since died, Mr Baum said.
"You just don't get the quality of building and inclusions this home has in the newer ones," he said.
The Wollemi Place home was one of 81 Canberra homes scheduled for auction during the week to Sunday.
Of the 60 results collected by CoreLogic on Monday morning, 19 homes sold at auction and 13 sold prior, producing a preliminary clearance rate of 53 per cent.
A total 15 properties passed in at auction and 13 were withdrawn.
Among the successful auction results was the sale of 42 Thwaites Crescent, Wright for $1,743,000.
The five-bedroom home includes two study nooks, a walk-in pantry with access from the garage and views to Mount Stromlo from the main bedroom.
Meanwhile a duplex in Garran sold at auction for $1.55 million.
The three-bedroom home at 15B Curlewis Crescent was built in 2019 and features a large main room with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite, plus views over Woden Valley.
Under the $1 million mark, a home in Kambah sold for $780,000.
The house at 2 Tiernan Place, sits on nearly 800 square metres and includes three bedrooms, one bathroom and parking for four cars.
