The main public sector union's national secretary has warned of potential delays to pay rises if the government doesn't revise its APS-wide pay deal soon.
The Community and Public Sector Union will notch up industrial action over a service-wide pay deal incrementally, announcing a one-hour work stoppage across two agencies on Thursday.
Members in the Fair Work Ombudsman and the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations will participate in the industrial action in a bid to pressure the federal government to improve its pay deal of 11.2 per cent over three years.
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said in a statement she wanted to see the Albanese government "come back to the bargaining table with a revised pay offer so that we can continue to move forward in the bargaining process".
"Our members have been clear from the beginning - they want to see this round of bargaining deliver a decent pay rise without any delays.
"Right now, we aren't risking delays to pay rises. But if the government doesn't come back to the bargaining table with a revised pay offer soon, there is a risk that timelines could begin to blow out."
The first pay rise of 4 per cent is not due to come into effect until March next year. The proposal states that public servants would then receive a 3.8 per lift in 2025, followed by 3.4 per cent in 2026.
Industrial action has already taken place in Services Australia over pay, but the latest action expands the main public sector union's action to other agencies.
The pay deal was revised up from 10.5 per cent in August, but the union knocked it back, declaring it had not received clear support from its membership. In a poll of about 15,000 CPSU members, 48.1 per cent rejected the deal while 51.9 per cent of members voted in support of it.
The government has shown no signs of revising its pay offer, which is the first APS-wide proposal since 1995.
Enterprise bargaining talks have instead progressed to agencies, where management and staff are discussing conditions specific to their workplaces. Staff across the APS agencies will then vote on the pay deal and more than 50 common conditions agreed on in the service-wide talks when they consider their enterprise agreements.
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher told a Senate estimates hearing last week the union had not provided a counter-offer to the 11.2 per cent.
"I'm very keen to get this finalised so that we can ensure people get those pay rises as soon as possible," she said.
"But we have revised our offer, we have significantly improved conditions in response to feedback from unions, we haven't had a counter-proposal put to us, other than the original claim which was 20 per cent.
"And so, you know, it's got a little way to go yet."
