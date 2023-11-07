Some Canberra home owners can expect another $130 to be added to their monthly mortgage repayments after the Reserve Bank's decision to raise the cash rate in November.
The increase, after four months of pauses, was likely to "disrupt confidence" in the housing market, one property expert said.
If passed on by banks in full, the cash rate rise could add $130 to the monthly repayments on a Canberra house. The modelling by Canstar was based on the current median value for Canberra houses of $961,329.
For unit owners, the rate rise could add $80 to monthly repayments, based on the median price of $589,348 for a Canberra unit.
The four cash rate increases since January have added $500 to the monthly repayments on a median Canberra house and $316 to monthly repayments on a unit.
Canstar also calculated the impact of all cash rate rises since April 2022 based on the average loan value at the time the rate rise cycle began.
Based on the average ACT loan size of $596,321, the rate rises since April 2022 have added $1529 to monthly repayments.
It means ACT home owners are now paying $4037 per month on their loan repayments.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said the 25 basis point rise announced on Melbourne Cup Day could "take some further heat out of the housing market rebound".
Canberra home values have been rising since March 2023, albeit slowly.
Mr Lawless said tight labour market conditions and a rise in the value of retail spending were likely to have influenced the Reserve Bank's decision "alongside concerns that higher housing prices could be contributing to a mild 'wealth effect' where home owners feel more willing to spend".
The lift in rates was likely to weigh on consumer sentiment, he said.
"Lower confidence could act as a drag on housing market activity, denting buyer demand at a time when advertised stock levels are rising across most regions," he said.
While the rate rise could slow the growth of housing values, it was unlikely home prices would fall in the near term, Mr Lawless said.
"A shortage in housing supply, record low vacancy rates and a lagged flow through to purchasing demand from record levels of overseas migration should help to keep some upwards pressure on home values," he said.
