The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Reserve Bank of Australia tightens the screws, lifts rates again

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated November 7 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Interest rates have reached their highest level in more than a decade after the Reserve Bank of Australia used concerns about stubborn inflation to justify a Melbourne Cup Day rate hike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.