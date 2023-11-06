The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

The tricks and subterfuge that big companies use to rip you off

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
November 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over the past half decade or so, you must have noticed the proliferation of "zero-tolerance" signs at businesses and government services. They quite rightly point out that abusive language; threats of violence; and actual violence will not be tolerated and will result in a cessation of services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.