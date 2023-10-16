The division is much greater than the 60-40 split suggests. The closer to the centre of a capital city and the higher the education and income, the higher the "yes" vote. The more distant from the centre of a capital city and the lower the education and income, the higher the "no" vote. It goes from more than 80 per cent "yes" in the seat of Melbourne to more than 80 per cent "no" in the Queensland seat of Maranoa.