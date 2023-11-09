Bybit referral code: Claim up to $30,000 USDT bonus

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Bybit is already among the greatest choices for trading derivatives, but by using our unique referral code, new customers can now receive a bonus of up to 30,000 USDT.

Our take on Bybit

The bottom line:

With up to 125x leverage, Bybit has spot, margin, perpetual contracts, and futures markets. One of Australia's best-rated crypto exchanges, Bybit has a slick and contemporary interface that enables a streamlined trading experience among its wide range of features. But its point of difference is its exception advanced trading terminal which is supported by an intuitive and responsive mobile app.

New customers can use our referral code to attain Bybit's USDT Blast-Off Bonus of up to 30,000 USDT.

Pros:

TradingView charting and analytical tools.

Highly competitive trading fees.

Multiple markets including spot, margin, futures, and options, as well as leveraged trading.

Cons:

Need an intermediary exchange to cash out AUD.

Bybit referral code: What you need to know

How does it work?

New traders who join Bybit can claim incentives of up to 30,000 USDT. To begin the process, new customers can click on our Bybit referral code and begin creating a new Bybit account using an email and password. Next, complete the Level 1 Know-Your-Customer (KYC) process by verifying your identity, deposit funds, and begin trading.

Bybit referral bonus requirements.

Who Can Claim The Bybit Bonus?

Only new users who create a fresh Bybit account are eligible for the USDT Blast-Off bonus, which is worth up to USDT 30,000. Existing customers are ineligible for the Bybit promo.

New users must deposit a minimum of $250,000 and trade a minimum of $150 million in volume in order to be eligible for the maximum bonus. But there are also lower-tier bonus awards accessible. For instance, to receive a 50 USDT bonus, you have to deposit $1,000 and trade at least $2,000.



Bybit reward tiers

Bybit's Rewards Hub outlines that the below requirements must be met in order to obtain the 30,000 USDT Blast-Off bonus.

Participants must utilise a legitimate Bybit referral link to sign up and must be first-time users who have not yet registered or made a deposit.

Within 14 days, users must reach the deposit and derivatives trading volume thresholds.

Following the 14-day deposit calculation period, users are prohibited from withdrawing any funds for three days, failing which Bybit will automatically disqualify them. Customers must withdraw before a minimum of 17 days, or around two and a half weeks, in order to receive their bonus.

Because the incentive is tier-based, customers will receive rewards that correspond to the amount they have traded and the total amount of deposits they have made during the first 14 days of opening an account.

After a three-day risk monitoring period and a fourteen-day bonus computation period, Bybit will award the prizes.

Trading in crypto derivatives is the only way for users to build volume. Fiat deposits and spot trading are not deducted from a user's trading volume.

In order to qualify for the deposit bonus, participants must successfully complete Level-1 KYC verification.

An overview of Bybit

Bybit is one of the few cryptocurrency exchanges available to Australian citizens for margin and derivatives trading. Ben Zhou, who had previously worked for a sizable CFD and forex brokerage firm, created the platform in 2018.



With over 2 million registered accounts, the Bybit exchange boasts over 3 million weekly views on average. Although the company is based in Singapore and Dubai, its registration is with the British Virgin Islands according to their website.

Due to being not fully regulated in several jurisdictions around the world including Australia at the time of writing, the Bybit exchange does not allow direct deposits and withdrawals of fiat currencies such as USD and AUD. In addition to transferring crypto assets, you will need to buy cryptocurrencies on Bybit through third-party payment providers.

For a complete Bybit review, here's our full article.

Bybit pros explained

Reasonable fees

Bybit's fees are one of its best features. With spot trading fees of under 0.1% and derivatives fees of 0.01% and 0.06% for maker and taker orders, respectively. Bybit's fees are on par with those of Binance, the largest exchange in the world and one of its main competitors.

A wide range of services and features

Bybit is a crypto exchange that provides a wide range of features that are always evolving and kept up to date with market sentiments and needs. Therefore, the exchange is a great choice for anyone searching for a single platform to handle all of their crypto-related needs, rather than settling on an exchange that offers specific but fewer services.



Services include a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace, an NFT marketplace, various crypto yield and management products, trading bots, frequent rewards and promotions, and copy-trading, all of which can be accessed on its mobile apps.

A multitude of cryptocurrency markets

There are always a lot of trading opportunities on Bybit because users have access to the spot, margin, futures, and options markets. There is also the ability to swap one crypto asset for another. At the time of writing, Bybit supports 461 cryptocurrencies that can be traded across 682 markets.

Fast order executions

Because of its fast order execution, deep liquidity, assortment of cryptocurrency indicators, and strong trading engine with TradingView charting, users may be sure that their positions will fill fast and at the best price.

Bybit trading terminal

Bybit cons explained

Can't withdraw fiat

Bybit doesn't allow the withdrawal of fiat money such as USD and AUD to a bank account. In order to withdraw from Bybit, you'll need to transfer the crypto assets to another crypto exchange such as Swyftx which does allow fiat withdrawals, and then convert them to your desired fiat (Swyftx also has a referral code).

Who Bybit is best suited to

Bybit should be considered if you:

You want to trade margin, futures, or options trading markets on a modern platform that is equipped with all the features you can ever want.

You want a low-fee spot trading option with all the bells and whistles.

Bybit key features

If you're unfamiliar with Bybit, then these are some of the important features and services the exchange offers.

Derivatives trading with leverage : Bybit has many options for derivatives trading and access to nearly 240 tradable instruments in which to assess the markets. Markets include futures contracts with up to 125x leverage, leveraged tokens (up to 3x), inverse contracts where the coin is used as collateral and USDC-settled options trading.

Copy-trading : You have the option to copy the investing and trading moves made by 'Principal Traders'. The amount of capital you want to allocate can be updated on a regular basis depending on risk appetite. Data such as their 90-day performance, daily profits, trading history, average profits/losses, winning trades, and followers' earnings are all visible to users. In addition to receiving visibility, traders receive a cut of the earnings made by their followers.

Buy and trade NFTs : The NFT marketplace on Bybit contains a modest of digital assets. In addition to a royalty that varies by NFT, sellers pay the original inventor 1% of the entire transaction price. The platform does not presently support the minting of new NFTs.

P2P marketplace: Direct coin and token trades with other Bybit platform users can be undertaken on the P2P marketplace. The platform does not impose any fees and facilitates direct fiat purchases using credit cards, bank transfers, and other payment options. The P2P exchange now accepts ETH, BTC, and USDT.

Bybit copy trading.

Bybit fees

Trading fees offered by Bybit are among the best in the industry. Their 0.1% spot trading charge is similar to other major exchanges such as Binance.

Bybit will charge a different fee for derivatives based on your monthly trading volume and whether you are a maker or taker. For market makers and market takers, the basic level charge is 0.01% and 0.06%, respectively. With a Pro 3 account, high-capital investors can completely waive their maker fees on both spot and futures trades, making it less expensive than some other platforms.

The 0.1% cost for switching between digital currencies on Bybit is fair but there are free services offered by other exchanges such as Binance.

Final thoughts on Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's most modern and up-to-date cryptocurrency exchanges with many advanced trading instruments, cheap costs, price feeds, and lightning-fast transaction times.



In addition to Bybit's trading pros, the development team stays up to date on the newest developments in the cryptocurrency space. This, and its ecosystem of advanced features, helps Bybit to distinguish itself from the other major exchanges.