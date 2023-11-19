The Canberra Times
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Health, Defence two biggest consultancy spenders in 2022-23

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 20 2023 - 11:00am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Department of Health and Aged Care overtook Defence as the biggest spender on reportable new consultancy contracts in the last financial year, dishing out $56.9 million across 325 contracts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.