The Canberra Times
Home/Recommended/Special Publications

2023 Canberra Region Local Business Awards Finalists

Nicki Davey
By Nicki Davey
November 15 2023 - 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The winners of the 2022 Canberra Region Local Business Awards. Picture supplied
The winners of the 2022 Canberra Region Local Business Awards. Picture supplied

Hollywood has the Oscars and the music industry has the Grammys - but for Canberra Region businesses, the annual night of nights is Tuesday, November 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicki Davey

Nicki Davey

Group Advertising Features & Special Publications Journalist

I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 20 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Special Publications
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.