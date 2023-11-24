Triple the bachelors looking for love among the roses and stunning singles

Wesley Cortes is tall, dark and handsome with an engaging laugh, warm eyes and, he is Brazilian.
Despite having never watched The Bachelor, until he was asked to be one of three in the upcoming season, Wes says he "knew for sure the feeling that, if all the girls signed up for this, that gave me a little bit of a reassurance, so I felt free to pursue love".
"I am a romantic person, but I have never really had a long-term serious relationship. I try to be meaningful with the people I love. I think I'm cursed, because when you love someone, and that someone doesn't love you back, that has happened to me."
The 33-year-old says he has high standards.
"The hardest thing was to date more than one girl at a time. It's not anything I have ever done. I wanted to be fully present for the different women. It got harder towards the end. In the early stages it was easier as I hadn't spent much time with them.
"But you will see me cry, that's when it was so good to have the other guys [fellow bachelors Ben, 37 and Luke 28] there. None of us, would have wanted to do it by ourselves. It was good to have other mates you could open up and be vulnerable with, it was so important.
"There was some friendly competition for sure, but they are also incredible men and we have developed a really good bromance."
Wes says he got very close to Queensland country lad Luke. But Australian idioms did present a problem for the Brazilian who now calls Australia home.
"When I talk to Luke I don't understand half of what he says. I came here to do a degree in theology, initially for four years, but fell in love with Australia and have made many friends here [in Sydney]. Among my Brazilian friends here, we say Australia is the Brazil that turned out better."
Unfortunately Wes doesn't get to see his family very often as the flights are very expensive. He also is not that into social media.
"I just use Instagram to share my life in Australia - most Brazilians love social media."
Wes says the best thing about the experience of being on The Bachelors was the people.
"In my life people are the prize. To think that had I not gone into this I wouldn't have met some incredible women and the guys. And the production people and crew are all incredible humans.
Of course he couldn't tell me the outcome of his experience but it did have a profound effect on him.
"It changed me in terms of relationships. I went into the show and was going to play it safe because I didn't want to hurt anyone.
"But I came out having a much wider understanding of what it takes to be in a relationship."
But did he find love?
"You can say I definitely left the show with romantic feelings."
