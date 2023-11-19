Two Kiwi Canberra Raiders have been named as candidates for the International Rugby League Golden Boot award.
Joe Tapine was on Sunday named a finalist for the Golden Boot award, along with Raiders NRLW fullback Apii Nicholls.
The Raiders pair both impressed for New Zealand in their triumphant Pacific Championships campaigns and will be out to continue that momentum in 2024 at club level.
Former Raiders Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and John Bateman have also been named as Golden Boot finalists.
The women's Golden Boot winner will be decided by a panel of legends including Jillaroos great Karyn Murphy, former New Zealand dual code star Honey Hireme-Smiler and ex-England prop, now commentator Danika Priim.
Meanwhile the men's Golden Boot panel will include Kangaroos legend Darren Lockyer, English duo Adrian Morley and James Graham, and New Zealand favourites Ruben Wiki and Adam Blair.
"The IRL Golden Boot is one of the oldest and most highly regarded awards in rugby league, so it is fitting that some of the giants of the international game decide the winners, "IRL chair Troy Grant said.
"Having former players of such standing choose the men's and women's international player of the year adds to the prestige of the IRL Golden Boot."
The winners of the Golden Boot awards are set to be officially announced in early December.
"There has been more international rugby league played in recent months than any other period in recent memory outside of a World Cup year and players have again demonstrated their passion for representing their countries of birth or heritage," Grant said.
IRL Golden Boot Candidates
Men: Joe Tapine (NZ), Matty Ashton (ENG), John Bateman (ENG), Jahream Bula (FIJ), Su'a Faalogo (SAM), James Fisher-Harris (NZ), Addin Fonua-Blake (TON), Harry Grant (AUS), Payne Haas (AUS), Jahrome Hughes (NZ), Edwin Ipape (PNG), Tui Kamikamica (FIJ), Lachlan Lam (PNG), Mikey Lewis (ENG), Esan Marsters (CI), Ronaldo Mulitalo (NZ), Cameron Murray (AUS), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (AUS), Harry Smith (ENG), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (AUS)
Women: Elisa Akpa (FRA), Toru Arakua (CI), Lauréane Biville (FRA), Belinda Gwasamun (PNG), Georgia Hale (NZ), Amy Hardcastle (ENG), Mele Hufanga (NZ), Raecene McGregor (NZ), Apii Nicholls (NZ), Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala (SAM), Tiana Penitani (TON), Georgia Roche (ENG), Jess Sergis (AUS), Tamika Upton (AUS)
