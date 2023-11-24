The Canberra Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Review

The dark side of modern dating comes to the forefront

By Cris Kennedy
November 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cat Person.

MA15+. 118 minutes.

Three stars.

American director Susanna Fogel's Cat Person is a difficult watch for a number of reasons. In particular, while its first half is a charmingly quirky look at the awkwardness of the dos-and-don'ts of modern dating, it starts to veer more and more into the territory of Promising Young Woman and you remain unsure throughout whether this is black comedy or something darker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.