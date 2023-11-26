The Canberra Times
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Comment/Editorial

Albanese government plagued by mid-term blues

By The Canberra Times
November 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Peter Dutton and his colleagues shouldn't take too much heart from the risible claims by their commentariat cheer squad that Labor is on track to be a one-term government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.