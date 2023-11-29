The Canberra Times
APS integrity is now front and centre

November 30 2023 - 5:30am
Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer's affirmation of his commitment to APS integrity and capability in his first State of the Service report is timely given the sacking of Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo on Monday.

