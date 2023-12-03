The Canberra Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Comment/Editorial

Surplus aside, struggling Australian families need help now

By The Canberra Times
December 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's hard to ignore the constant exhortations to spend, spend, spend, even in the week following the Black Friday sales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.