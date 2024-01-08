The Canberra Times
New doc woos Summer Bay fans as Home and Away returns for 2024

By Vickii Byram
January 8 2024 - 4:49pm
New hot doc in Summer Bay Dr Levy Fowler (Tristan Gorey), is set to deal with heart problems in more ways than one.
In its usual fashion, Home and Away left fans hanging as they wait to discover if Remi survives his motorcycle crash, and if Eden escapes her fate at the hands of the men who catch her spying on their nefarious deed.

Vickii Byram

