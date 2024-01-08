New doc woos Summer Bay fans as Home and Away returns for 2024

In its usual fashion, Home and Away left fans hanging as they wait to discover if Remi survives his motorcycle crash, and if Eden escapes her fate at the hands of the men who catch her spying on their nefarious deed.
Meanwhile, Summer Bay's newest hot doc, played by Tristan Gorey, had already set hearts racing with his devotion to pulling Mackenzie (Emily Weir) through her heart condition. But was he getting a little too familiar with her?
Wait, what? Surely that is a conflict of interest?
"Levy (Dr Levy Fowler) came in at the perfect time, having such an awesome entrance toward the end of the year," Gorey says.
But will he be breaking hearts instead of healing them?
"Levy has a particular way with his patients. A lot of doctors are cold and clinical, but Levy likes to go above and beyond with his patients. He believes compassion, empathy and understanding go a long way in the healing process."
So how did he prepare to play a thoracic surgeon?
"I have been in hospital a few times, having a lot to do with specialists and doctors. It's a lot of fun, and the most entertaining part of the job having to learn about the heart and lungs. We have a medical expert on hand, and I filtered it down to notes I can carry with me.
"The more I get to delve into the medical stuff the better. I really enjoy that. It's important to concentrate on the characters and the story."
It can be hard joining such a seasoned cast, but Gorey says everyone was very welcoming.
"From the cast and crew - camera to sound to art department... I feel like I've been brought onto this high speed train. Steph [Stephanie Panozzo] - who plays Eden - sat down for coffee with me when I first arrived. She was so generous with her time, bringing me up to speed."
Judging by his growing fan base, he's on the right track.
"I'm enjoying the fast pace, enjoying the people I am working with.
"I want to push this career as far as I can.
Gorey studied acting at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).
"WAAPA was a phenomenal experience for me. Coming from WA gives you a certain humility. Perth can be quite a humbling place.
"My imagination was a very captivating place for me to live as a child, In high school I was drawn to drama class and our teacher demanded a lot of discipline from us.
"The capability of a teacher is underestimated by many. A teacher has so much capacity to inspire a young mind. [My teacher] George inspired me... he gave me motivation to keep pushing. School was hard for me at certain points, but in English, history, and drama my imagination could run free."
Gorey reveals he was not an avid watcher of the beloved drama series.
"I do remember watching a few eps with my older female cousins over Easter holidays, but I wasn't a religious follower. But before the audition I binge watched the latest episodes."
And what does he think brings viewers back to Summer Bay each year.
"The show features authentic human stuff people will be able to relate to. Really exciting stuff when it kicks off again. Most people can see a little bit of themselves in each character."
Stand by as 2024 also promises new drama, fresh faces and more heart-stopping moments headed to the sandy shores of Summer Bay.
