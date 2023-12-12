The Canberra Times
Nuclear energy is not viable for Australia, for a number of reasons

By John Grimes, Saul Griffith, Tim Buckley, Blair Palese, Janaline Oh, John Hewson, Mara Bun
December 13 2023 - 5:30am
The prospect of nuclear power generation in Australia is now a live debate. There are a number of barriers that make nuclear unviable as a solution for Australia's energy transition in a timeframe necessary to respond to the climate, energy and cost-of-living crisis. We outline these below.

