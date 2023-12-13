The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Now that Year 12 results are out, it's time to enjoy a summer like no other

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
December 13 2023 - 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For Year 12 graduates, right now are the halcyon days they'll remember forever. Picture Shutterstock
For Year 12 graduates, right now are the halcyon days they'll remember forever. Picture Shutterstock

If you have a Year 12 student in your life, you'll know the past few weeks have been all about escaping with friends (perhaps interstate or any number of postcodes by the coast) and chillaxing, partying, or both.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 23 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.