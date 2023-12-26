What to see under the stars at Sunset Cinema

Sunset Cinema is the place to be for movies under the stars at the Australian National Botanical Gardens.
Gates open at 6.30pm, film starts at last light. See: sunsetcinema.com.au.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes (M, 157 minutes)
This film is based on Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel and is the first Hunger Games movie to come out since 2015.
The series is set in Panem, a dystopian future world where the oppressive Capitol forces each of its 12 districts to send two adolescents - one boy, one girl - to fight to the death in a nationally televised that's part entertainment, part method of control.
This is a prequel, set during the 10th Hunger Games, and follows the young Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow (Tom Blyth), the man who will eventually become the president of Panem. He is chosen to mentor one of the Tributes, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (PG, 91 minutes)
The third in writer-star Nia Vardalos's series about Greek-American Toula Portokalos sees our heroine, her husband Ian (John Colbert) and other family members fly to Greece to honour her father's dying wishes by taking his journal back to his small Greek village and delivering it to his childhood friends at the village's reunion event.
So she, husband Ian (John Corbett), and daughter Paris (Elena Kampouris) head off to accomplish the mission.
One True Loves (PG, 120 minutes)
Emma (Phillipa Soo) is going to to marry Sam (Simu Liu), her best friend since high school, but receives a jolt when she discovers that her husband, Jesse (Luke Bracey), presumed dead for the past four years after a helicopter crash, has been living on a deserted island and is returning home.
Now Emma must make a big decision that will shape her future: who is her one true love?
Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl (M, 140 minutes)
This 2003 film was the first in the series based on the Disney ride. Pirate Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and blacksmith Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) must rescue the kidnapped Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) from the crew of the Black Pearl, captained by Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush).
Barbossa's crew attempts to retrieve the final pieces of a hoard of Aztec gold to break the curse laid on them when they stole it.
Trolls Band Together (G, 91 minutes)
In the third instalment of this animated movie series, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) discovers that Branch (Justin Timberlake) and his four brothers were once Brozone, her favourite boy band.
When one of Branch's siblings, Floyd (Troye Sivan), gets kidnapped, he and Poppy must reunite the other brothers to embark on a rescue mission.
Barbie (PG, 114 minutes)
Mattel's legendary doll gets the big-screen treatment in this satirical comedy.
Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) lives an idyllic life in Barbie with all the other Barbies until one day things start going awry and she has an existential crisis.
On the advice of Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) she reluctantly sets off on a journey to the real world, accompanied by her boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling), a stowaway, to the Real World to find out what's happening and get her life back on track.
Mean Girls, (M, 115 minutes)
Twenty years after Tina Fey's original comedy Mean Girls comes a new, musical version.
New high school student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).
However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs.
As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.
