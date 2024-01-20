The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Raising a glass to King O'Malley after 24 years

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated January 21 2024 - 5:56am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Barclay in the snug behind the bar of King O'Malley's. Picture by James Croucher
Peter Barclay in the snug behind the bar of King O'Malley's. Picture by James Croucher

What makes an Irish pub Irish, when it's not located in Ireland?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.