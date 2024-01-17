The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/What to Watch

Which puppy will learn the ropes to become Champion Muster Dog 2024?

VB
By Vickii Byram
January 17 2024 - 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cilla Pershouse with her muster dog in training Ash Barky. Picture supplied.
Cilla Pershouse with her muster dog in training Ash Barky. Picture supplied.

MUSTER DOGS: Sundays, 7.30pm, ABC TV and ABC iview

Cilla Pershouse is a bit of superhero in my books. The Ban Ban Springs, Queensland, resident is not only a successful cattle grazier - almost single-handedly - but has three young children and, in the past 12 months, took on the challenge of training a working dog from scratch for series two of ABC TV's Muster Dogs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VB

Vickii Byram

journalist/sub-editor

I have been a journalist with ACM for 14 years, specialising in entertainment, community, social and event stories. My previous experience is in the fields of marketing, publicity and advertising.

More from What to Watch

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.