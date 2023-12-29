The Canberra Times
Deaths highlight risk of war escalating

By The Canberra Times
December 30 2023 - 5:30am
The deaths of two Australians in southern Lebanon this week have highlighted the danger that Israel's war against Iranian proxy Hamas could be on the verge of a major escalation.

