Deaths highlight risk of war escalating

The deaths of two Australians in southern Lebanon this week have highlighted the danger that Israel's war against Iranian proxy Hamas could be on the verge of a major escalation.
Israel has repeatedly warned Hezbollah, also an Iranian sponsored terror group, against breaking a 2006 truce ever since the barbaric attacks on October 7 that claimed 1200 innocent lives.
Hezbollah has ignored the warnings. It has been firing missiles into Israel from Lebanon for the past two and a half months.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said if Hezbollah "decides to open an all-out war, then with its own hands it will turn Beirut and southern Lebanon ... into Gaza and Khan Yunis," has responded in kind.
The IDF has been targeting missile launch sites and the homes of Hezbollah members in retaliation to the bombardment.
Those attacks resulted in the deaths of Sydney brothers Ali and Ibrahim Bazzi, and Ibrahim's wife Shorouk Hammoud, on Wednesday.
While Ibrahim and Shorouk have no confirmed connections with Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organisation in this country, the group buried Ali, who it said was one of its fighters, with quasi-military honours this week.
On Thursday, Benny Gantz, a member of the Israeli war cabinet, warned: "If the world and the Lebanese government will not act to stop the firing on the northern settlements [in Israel] and keep Hezbollah away from the border the IDF will do so".
The Australian government is taking these warnings seriously. Acting Foreign Minister Mark Dreyfus has urged any Australians who are still in Lebanon to leave "while commercial options are still available".
While the Australian government has made representations to Israel about the deaths it is unlikely Australia can expect any expressions of sympathy or remorse in response.
If, as appears to be the case, Ali Bazzi was a Hezbollah fighter he was in breach of Australian law and a legitimate target for the IDF.
"Any Australian fighting with Hezbollah is committing a very serious terrorist offence under the criminal code," Mr Dreyfus said.
Mr Dreyfus also made it clear that while he expressed his condolences to Ibrahim Bazzi's family, the 37-year-old's death could have been avoided if DFAT's travel advice for Lebanon had been followed.
"Australians should not travel to Lebanon," he said. "Australians in particular should avoid conflict zones. Southern Lebanon is a conflict zone."
While the deaths of any Australians are tragic and regrettable what happened in southern Lebanon this week raises serious questions about national security.
To have an Australian citizen, who could have returned to this country at any time of his choosing, claimed by Hezbollah as one of their own will almost certainly prompt a rigorous investigation by the Australian intelligence community.
It also highlights the need to conduct thorough background checks on Australian passport holders returning from Gaza and on displaced Palestinians who have been granted sanctuary here.
The safety of the Australian community must always be the top priority of any government. If, as is increasingly possible, the conflict in Gaza escalates into a regional conflict involving Lebanon and Iran, the likelihood of acts of terrorism on Australian soil could increase.
While the current national terrorism threat level is only "possible" that could change at any time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.