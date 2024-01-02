The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Braddon businesses brace for good and bad of Summernats' fringe festival

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
January 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The spillover from thousands of car enthusiasts entering the ACT for Summernats is expected to bring in a much-needed economic boost for local businesses when the Braddon Fringe festival kicks off this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.