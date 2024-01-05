The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only

Don't book an overseas ticket before checking out these top spots

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
January 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the holidays start to come to an end, perhaps it's time to talk about... holidays. But not the kind where you need to put up with extended family or worry that you've forgotten to buy something for the umpteenth event you're hosting or attending. No, I mean a holiday where you get to relax and do exactly what you want!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

More from Subscribers Only
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help