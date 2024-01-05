Don't book an overseas ticket before checking out these top spots

As the holidays start to come to an end, perhaps it's time to talk about... holidays. But not the kind where you need to put up with extended family or worry that you've forgotten to buy something for the umpteenth event you're hosting or attending. No, I mean a holiday where you get to relax and do exactly what you want!
If you're keen to head overseas this year but haven't booked anything yet, the good news is that some of the best places to go in 2024 are not the traditionally busy ones. As I mentioned last week, a clear trend in the travel industry at the moment is to explore less popular destinations, especially places that have just as much to offer as the famous ones... without the hype. So, with that in mind, let's have a look at some predictions for where the best travel will be this year.
First, let's just acknowledge some of the hotspots. With the Olympics kicking off in Paris in July, the French capital will be one of the biggest destinations of the year, with the rest of France likely to see an increase in visitation all summer. Egypt is also set to have a bumper season when the Grand Egyptian Museum opens at some point (more than 10 years after it was originally due to be completed), offering the best display of ancient artefacts ever seen, including the complete Tutankhamun collection. And in Asia, Vietnam will continue its incredible tourism growth after almost 400,000 Australians visited in 2023 (the highest number ever!), helped by a lot of new and affordable flights.
Japan will also remain one of the world's most popular destinations, particularly for Australians, but we're seeing many travellers return for their second or third (or more) trip and looking for regions outside of Tokyo or Kyoto. The city of Kanazawa is worth putting on the itinerary, with a beautifully preserved Edo-era historical precinct, modern art galleries, and a beautiful sprawling garden complex. But I would also recommend the volcanoes and hot springs on the southern island of Kyushu (particularly Oita and Beppu), or the wild nature with hiking and kayaking trails around the cities of Kochi or Matsuyama on the island of Shikoku.
While we're talking about Asia, the popularity of Taiwan continues to increase, so 2024 could be a good time to head to the island to feast on dumplings, discover temples and museums, and lose yourself in the lush national parks. Or for "the next big thing", there's Laos, where you can cruise down the Mekong, see monks in Luang Prabang, and relax in the jungle towns that are yet to be overdeveloped for tourism.
Europe this year will be as busy as ever and, if you can, avoid the height of summer - or, at the very least, the obvious destinations. In Greece, quieter islands like Syros, Naxos, or Aegina still have calm white beaches, lively bars and restaurants, and fascinating historical sights, but I think you'll find them much more relaxing (and cheaper). The same goes for Italy, where Emilia-Romagna and Umbria have just as much to offer as Tuscany if you're looking for culture, food, and landscapes, while the region of Puglia will give you the southern experience that all the White Lotus fans are trying to get in Sicily.
In general, though, I've found the most interesting emerging European destinations to be in the east. Serbia is still a bit rough around the edges but that's part of its charm, Belgrade getting a reputation as a cool and lively capital. Poland has an impressive range of sights, from stunning Gothic cities to grand castles and even chilling reminders of the communist-era. And the three main Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia make for a perfect trip that takes you to fairy-tale cities, casual coastal resorts (although the water is icy!), and a vibrant hipster movement.
One of the things I love about the United States is how easy it is to rent a car and explore a part of the vast and varied country. So, although you may want to fly direct to Los Angeles or Dallas, hit the road once you're there. In California, the wine regions, the coastal towns, and the verdant forests all offer enough for a fantastic driving holiday. Or for a longer trip from Texas, head west and do a loop through New Orleans, Nashville, and Memphis to gorge on barbecue, hear amazing live music, discover the wacky roadside attractions, and (I say this from personal experience) meet some rather bizarre characters along the way.
My final suggestion for 2024 is to make the most of the direct flights we have from Australia, to visit incredible destinations where your luggage is likely to get there at the same time you do. Flying into Santiago gives you the opportunity to see the sights of Chile from the stark desert in the north to the dramatic glaciers in the south. Arriving in Johannesburg means you can not only do a safari in South Africa, but also join a tour that takes in the wetlands of Botswana and possibly the sand dunes of Namibia. Or, for something a bit closer, an adventure in Vanuatu gives you a more rustic and authentic South Pacific experience if you've graduated from the kids clubs in Fiji.
Wherever you decide to go this year, you won't be alone in choosing to go a bit further afield than the usual holiday destinations. But you also won't be amongst the crowds... if you don't leave it too late.
