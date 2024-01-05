Don't book an overseas ticket before checking out these top spots

My final suggestion for 2024 is to make the most of the direct flights we have from Australia, to visit incredible destinations where your luggage is likely to get there at the same time you do. Flying into Santiago gives you the opportunity to see the sights of Chile from the stark desert in the north to the dramatic glaciers in the south. Arriving in Johannesburg means you can not only do a safari in South Africa, but also join a tour that takes in the wetlands of Botswana and possibly the sand dunes of Namibia. Or, for something a bit closer, an adventure in Vanuatu gives you a more rustic and authentic South Pacific experience if you've graduated from the kids clubs in Fiji.