Products already trending in 2024 on Amazon

Lifestyle and beauty products already trending on Amazon in 2024

While consumers are leaning towards a quieter start to 2024 spending hasn't come to a complete stop.



Here are some of the products shoppers are adding to their carts already in 2024 when it comes to home, lifestyle, beauty and work.

Check out some of the latest trending items below.

LIFESTYLE AND BEAUTY



Stanley has been around since the early 1900s as a preferred brand of reusable drink containers for blue collar workers. Now the tag #Stanley has more than 2 billion view counts worldwide thanks to a tsunami of interest to its durability, eco-friendliness and the range of colour options.

So what makes it good?



The H2.0 Flowstate has double wall vacuum insulation meaning drinks stay cold or hot for long periods of time. It comes in a range of sizes depending on personal preference including: 14oz (414ml), 20oz (591ml), 30oz (887ml), 40oz (1.18L) and 64oz (1.89L).

You can also find more accessories including a straw spill stopper and straw replacements.

The number one item in beauty is the Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair strengthening oil with a 4.5 star rating.

Reviews of the product from buyers says it is a "gamechanger" with hair noticeably softer and thicker. They report seeing an improvement in hair growth.

Clothing steamer - RRP $79.95

Say bye-bye to the iron and ironing board and say hello to the world of garment steaming.

The sleek and easy to use design of the Philips 3000 Series handheld garment steamer has become a winner in the eyes of buyers who hate the annoyance of ironing.

It is compact and foldable making it perfect to take while travelling; delivers 20g/min of continue steam for quick work; and has a detachable water tank that hold up to 100ml - enough water to steam an outfit without having to refill. Best yet it can help get a few more wears out of your pieces with it assisting to refresh clothes by removing odours and killing bacteria.

Beads and kits are in high demand thanks to Swifties across the globe prepping for the Australian leg of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in February. The creation of friendship bracelets for Swifts' concerts became a trend during the 2023 US leg of the tour, inspired by the lyrics from her 2022 song 'You're On Your Own Kid' (Midnights album).

Fans are creating bracelets spelling out words, lyrics, album titles and phases associated with Swift for the bracelets, then trade and swap them during meets ups or at events. With Melbourne and Sydney concerts near weeks away, now is the time to order items and get started on creating some bracelets to trade or share with fellow Swifties.

We've also rounded up some other affordable options:

Don't want to make your own? You can buy bracelets already made here.



Pre-orders have made the next instalment of Maas' Crescent City series number one well before its release date on January 30. This book is the third in the series which continues the story of Bryce Quinlan as she is stranded in a strange new world far from her mate, Hunt Athalar, who is left facing demons of his own.



In 2023 money 'stuffing' and challenges trended strongly across social media as people looked for fun and easy ways to save money. The concept has started strong in 2024 with binders flying out the door as individuals get started on their new year goals.

WORK AND SCHOOL

Professionals, students or gamers - it doesn't matter your category. For those working from home, or spending solid periods of time at a desk will understand the pain that comes from

Amazon's choice with a 4.4 star rating from buyers puts the affordable INPHIC bluetooth mouse at the top of the list. Not only is it affordable with options starting at $22.99, more than 20,000 global ratings give it the stick of approval for quality, comfort, value, performance, clicking, ease of use and connectivity.

Whether for travel or just getting out and about and you need a power back up, a power bank is never going to go out of style. Gone are the days of bulky banks. The number one power bank comes in at just over half an inch in width making it easy to stow away or carry.

It gets a tick from buyers when it comes to quality, performance, size and portability, and is compatible with a wide range of devices

If you are looking for a great way to serve up your kids lunch during the school term, you can't beat a bento style lunch box. The Yumbox Original Bento Box has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating with buyers rating it for its leak proof and duarble design.



Bento boxes allow for ideal food portion sizes for kids to promote healthy and balance eating.

PETS

AirTag collars - From $20



Pet owners are embracing GPS technology with AirTags to ensure they have eyes on their pets at all times. Whether you have an escape-artist, a pet that likes to have a wonder, or are just concerned about being unable to locate your pet, an AirTag is a great option to track. Collars are now available with a tag slot integrated to the collar to ensure the tag doesn't dangle or get in the way.