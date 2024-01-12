Items you need in your beauty basket

Handy and top reviewed beauty items worth trying. Picture by Shutterstock

Looking for beauty essentials for everyday or wanting to take your self-care to new heights?

We've handpicked a selection of must-have beauty items that deserve a spot in your routine.

1 - Sun Zapper SPF 50+ Light Skin Tone Zinc Stick Sunscreen

If you aren't integrating sunscreen and SPF as a part of your daily beauty routine, this is the sign to start.

Sun Zapper's zinc stick is trending across social media as a great way to provide your skin with an impressive SPF50+ protection, but it also for its secondary use. Given the various shades of tint available, buyers are loving that it has double use as a good concealer.



It is a perfect option to drop into your bag for touch ups on a beach day out, or as a make-up staple. The price makes it even more appealing.

Shades include light and dark.

2 - COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

There is a reason why this repairing essence is consistently one of the best top selling items on Amazon.

The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is a must-have Korean skincare item. Infused with 96% snail mucin, the hydrating essence harnesses repair, soothing and moisturising properties, making it essential to revive stressed skin.

Lightweight and non-greasy in texture, buyers report it absorbs instantly into your face, leaving your skin feeling rejuvenated, fresh and naturally glowy. Buyers with sensitive skin give it a big thumbs up.



For price, it is a firm front runner in beauty must-haves for all skin types.

3 - La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+

Before we get into the details on this one, we need to stop and applaud this small bottle of perfection.

When it comes to sunscreen a lot of people are put off using it given its (traditional) greasy or sticky feeling once spread on the skin. Skin and suncare has come a long way, and the technology and solution refining by La Roche-Posay shows that sunscreen doesn't have to have that horrible feeling.



This SPF comes in both an invisible fluid and tinted options.



4 - Enca Skincare acne solutions

Imagine a skincare solution that caters for all, from the acne-prone teenager to adults struggling with eczema and uneven skin tone. Enter Enca, a new product from Belle Fever that's not just another acne solution but a comprehensive skin health system.

Using primarily natural ingredients, this two-step routine can help fight acne, and benefit eczema sufferers and those looking for anti-ageing treatments. If you want results without a 15-step process, this fuss-free two-step skincare routine covers all bases. Add to that the affordable price tag, and you have a winning product that proves that high-quality skincare can be accessible to everyone.

5 - Body Blendz Face and Body Gradual Tanning Anti-Cellulite Lotion

Tan, firm and hydrate: Here is a product that can help with all of that. Body Blendz focuses on giving customers multi-tasking products that help with several skin issues in one, easy to use application. Because who has time for multiple steps?

This lotion does more than just moisturise. It works overtime as a gradual tanning lotion, giving your face and body an all-season glow. Its colour degree intensifies with frequent use, making it ideal for achieving a varying tan. It is packed with botanical extracts designed to reduce the appearance of cellulite. It does not stop there. Shea butter, Grapeseed oil and Macadamia oil are added to enhance skin regeneration, soothe irritation, and even repair damaged skin.

Free from sulfates and parabens, it is also cruelty-free and vegan.

6 - Travel make up mirror with lights

No bigger than a Kindle or iPad, this portable and rechargeable light up mirror is a great option for those wanting to get their look just right. We all know hotel lights at times aren't forgiving or grabbing some mirror space while sharing a bathroom can be hard. This device makes it a non-issue, and also a perfect small mirror set up for a bedroom. It features a lithium battery to ensure longevity in the charge and has a dimable touch screen with 100 per cent, 50 per cent of 10 per cent light.

The LEDs have three colour options depending on preference: white lights, warm light and warm/cool lights. At a price starting at just over $18, it is easy to see why this mirror is popular with buyers.

7 - Mielle Rosemary scalp and hair strengthening oil

One of the top items for hair care is the Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair strengthening oil with a 4.5 star rating on Amazon. It has more than 30 essential oils and nutrients. If you are looking for a serum to help with growth it i

Reviews of the product from buyers says it is a "gamechanger" with hair noticeably softer and thicker. They report seeing an improvement in hair growth.

8 - Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum for women

If the bottle doesn't entice you, the smell of this new Ariana Grande fragrance will turn your head. It features top notes of lavender, pear and bergamot, middle notes of cream, praline, coconut and vanilla orchid, and base notes that are musk and woody. Described as 'sweet' it has a similar smell to the more expensive Baccarat Rogue 540 making it an appealing 'dupe'.

9 - Manicure Set Nail Clippers Pedicure Kit - 16 in 1

A neat manicure set for the home, bathroom or tucked away in a bag. With every tool you may need you won't be stranded biting off that hang nail.

This kit covers face, hand and foot care including eyebrow tweezers, acne needle, nail chippers, nail files, cuticle trimmers, scraping and pedicure knives.

10 - At home eyebrow lamination kit

Lamination of brows is popular but if you are one who struggles to find the time to book appointments or are just looking for more cost effective means to get a great result, this DIY kit from Tidal allows you to get the look at home.

Made with nourishing ingredients, in just six steps (prep, barrier cream, brow gel, lift, fix and nourish) you can have fluffy brows. Application lasts a few weeks, and each kit provides five to eight applications - a fraction of the cost of heading out to a beautician.

11 - Silicone body scrubber

If you are looking to ditch the body sponge for something a little more hygienic a silicone body scrubber could be the way to go. Throw some body wash onto the durable silicone brush and lather it up. It provides a gentle massage while washing and doesn't have a scratching feeling like other loofahs can.



12 - CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

With so many eye creams on the market it can be confusing trying to find the right one. The good news is that you don't have to break the bank to find a great one and CereVe, as a trusted skincare brand, serves up a very affordable option. Say goodbye to puffy eyes with this fragrance-free formula which has three essential ceremides (1, 3 and 6-11), which also help restore the protective skin barrier to this area of thinner skin.

It is no greasy and can help reduce dark circles leaving you with brighter, smoother and healthier looking eyes.

13 - Maybelline Lasting Fix Makeup Setting Spray

Even if you spend just 10 minutes on a makeup routine, this product is worth its weight when it comes to ensuring your make up goes the distance while you go about life.

With a 4.3 star rating out of five from buyers on Amazon, it ensures your makeup looks fresh by preventing melting and colour fading. Buyers report it is very gentle, doesn't irritate the skin and they still experience their natural looking glow hours after application. For the price too, it is winner

14 - Burt's Bees 100% Natural Origin Moisturising lip balm set

A beautiful set to give away or a perfect set to set you up with balms for every location (bathroom, handbag, car, and one for the office desk).



For the eco-conscious, Burt's Bees is made from responsibly sourced beewax, and has no parabens, phthlalates, petrolatum and SLS. With delicious flavours like watermelon and coconut and pear you'll not only have moisturised lips but sweet smelling ones too.



15 - La Roche-Posay CICAPLAST BAUME B5 +

For those who suffer from dry to very dry skin La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast balm cream is one of the best repairing and hydrating balms on the market.



Perfect for all ages it can be used on areas of extreme dryness, rough skin or skin prone to redness.

