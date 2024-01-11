The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'One pull of the trigger': Higgins' fiance to Wilkinson

By Duncan Murray
January 11 2024 - 7:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Court documents have revealed an exchange between Brittany Higgins' partner David Sharaz and Lisa Wilkinson in which he discussed going after the "Liberal Party machine".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.